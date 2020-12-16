Arsenal are in deep, deep trouble in the Premier League.

The Gunners are on a collision course for their worst season in England's top flight since the 1992 rebranding with Mikel Arteta coming under fire as they languish in the bottom half of the table.

Arsenal entered their mid-week clash with Southampton on the back of four consecutive league defeats at home for the first time in more than half a century.

Arsenal vs Southampton

As a result, there couldn't have been more pressure on the north London club not only to try and haul themselves away from the relegation zone, but also to boost Arteta's job security.

However, to say that things didn't go to plan would be the mother of all understatements with the events unfolding as though the universe has a personal vendetta against the club.

Besides, you could hardly have written it that Theo Walcott would score the opening goal for the Saints, coming back to haunt Arsenal with the very one-on-one finish he scored so often for them.

Bernd Leno was left playing pat-a-cake with thin air as the nippy English wideman converted a chipped finish for just his second strike back on the south coast.

And it remained that way until the half-time interval with many Gooners having flashbacks of their recent home defeats to Leicester City, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

Aubameyang ends his goal drought

However, there was some salvation after the break as an inspired piece of skill from Bukayo Saka paved the way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to finally score his first home goal of the season.

ANOTHER sending off

Yeh... well... that joy was short-lived because the disciplinary problems that have been crippling Arsenal recently struck again as they produced their seventh(!?) league red card under Arteta.

Gabriel was given his marching orders for a second yellow card after grappling with, of all players, Walcott to join the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka to have been given an early bath.

Arsenal steal a point

The only consolation for the Gunners came with the fact they did at least stop their losing streak at home, which might easily have not been the case when you consider Southampton's superb form.

But despite throwing the kitchen sink at Arsenal's 10 men, they were forced to settle for a draw and the biggest opportunity actually fell to the home side as Rob Holding rattled the crossbar late on.

Given the sending off, it's not a terrible point for Arsenal, but in the broader context of their season, it elongates a woeful run of form that has seen them win just five league points since October 4.

