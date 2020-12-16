Newcastle latest news: New contract mooted for previous outcast

The case of Dwight Gayle at Newcastle United is a rather curious one.

Farmed out on loan by Rafa Benitez for the 2018/19 campaign, the former Crystal Palace striker had picked up a tag in some circles as being one of the players too good for the Championship but not quite good enough for the Premier League.

However, Gayle proved important to Newcastle's cause last season with six goal contributions - bettered only by two players - and scored the winner upon his return from injury against West Brom during the weekend just gone.

Out of contract in the summer, the 31-year-old has proven to be a fairly reliable goal scorer, which has been a rare commodity on Tyneside in recent years.

Though Callum Wilson is impressing this season, neither Andy Carroll or Joelinton represent huge goal threats, with only the latter scoring in the Premier League since they joined in the summer of 2019.

So, reports from The Athletic in regards to Gayle's future are promising from a Newcastle perspective.

Indeed, they claim talks over a new deal are expected to be ramped up after initial discussions between the club and his agent, with the player himself reportedly open to staying.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Strangely enough, there could be an argument that Dwight Gayle is now more important to Newcastle than they are to him.

With his deal set to run out, he's in a fairly strong position to negotiate given the Chronicle recently reported interest in him from Fulham and teams in Europe. Someone capable of putting the ball in the back of the net, he's surely not likely to be short of suitors.

Newcastle, however, are short of striking options. Outside of the aforementioned Wilson, no one in black and white has proven to be a regular source of goals and Gayle does at least provide firepower off the bench.

To sign a replacement of such quality would be an unnecessary expense considering what they already have at the club, so hopefully a deal can be worked out between the two parties.

News Now - Sport News