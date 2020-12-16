Everton transfer news: Major target not willing to leave mid-season

The Carlo Ancelotti factor is obviously a pretty powerful pull.

After all, his first summer in charge of Everton saw the arrival of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid before a stunning start to the season saw the Toffees touted for a potential title tilt.

While things have slowed up on that front of late, having a manager of such pedigree can only be a good thing though it may not be enough to convince another star to leave the Spanish capital.

As Everton fans will be more than aware, Real Madrid's Isco was linked with a move to Goodison Park amid James' early success on Merseyside. In fact, The Athletic backed up the claim and revealed last month Ancelotti was keen on the player.

Another talented star seemingly not trusted by manager Zinedine Zidane, the Spanish international was caught criticising his boss after being substituted against Barcelona back in October.

However, EuroSport claim that, while the 28-year-old is ready to consider his options and potentially leave Spain on a permanent basis for the first time in his career, he is in no rush. The idea of moving mid-season isn't thought to appeal to him and his love for Los Blancos has stopped him leaving before.

Offers are reportedly expected from England, Italy and within La Liga but it would apparently take a 'very impressive' offer to prise him away anytime soon.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It must be difficult to leave Real Madrid.

Arguably the biggest club in world football, it'd surely be hard for a 28-year-old to work his way back up to the top were he to call time on his career in the Spanish capital. Indeed, the regret of leaving a huge club was something discussed by Jonathan Woodgate on Jamie Carragher's Greatest Game Podcast, with the former Madrid defender citing his decision to leave as one of his biggest mistakes.

For Everton, any deal would likely be hugely expensive as it is given his reported £120k-p/w wages, so having to convince him even beyond potentially matching that would surely eat into a hefty chunk of their finances.

If Isco isn't ready to take that step in his career, leaving him be would be the most prudent move financially.

