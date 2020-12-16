Arsenal dropped yet more points against Southampton on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners had going into the game on the back of some horrendous form.

And they looked like they would have another tough night when Theo Walcott netted for Southampton in the 18th minute.

The former Arsenal star ran through and clipped the ball over Bernd Leno to give his side the lead.

Mikel Arteta's side came battling back and they restored parity just after half-time.

Some beautiful play from Bukayo Saka ended in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coolly rolling the ball into the back of the net.

Arsenal's joy didn't last for long, though.

They were reduced to 10-men just 10 minutes after levelling the game.

Gabriel, who was already on a booking, hauled down Walcott and he received his marching orders.

It looked as if Arsenal would be heading to another defeat but the defended well for the remainder of the game.

And they could have nicked it late on, but Rob Holding's stoppage-time effort hit the bar.

It was another poor result for Arsenal whose winless run goes on.

One man that can hold his head up high for his performance is Saka. He looked bright again and was largely responsible for Aubameyang's goal.

The 19-year-old took to Twitter after the game where he wrote an emotional message to supporters.

"You deserve more Arsenal fans," he wrote, accompanied by a picture of him looking disappointed and a heartbreak emoji.

What a classy message.

He's just 19 years old but Arsenal's poor form is clearly bothering him.

The teenager did well on Wednesday evening but it just wasn't though to break the Gunners' winless run in the Premier League.

Aubameyang also took to social media to send a message to the club's fans.

At the time of writing, Arsenal are 15th in the Premier League table having picked up 14 points from 13 games.

Their last victory came on November 1, a run stretching to six games.

They need to buck their ideas up or they could genuinely find themselves in a relegation battle.

