Liverpool are firmly in the hunt to retain their Premier League title this season.

You don't romp your way to an astonishing total of 99 points without having world-class ability and that's exactly what the Reds have brought into their title defence for the 2020/21 campaign.

However, this is no ordinary season and you needn't look any further than the club's bizarre 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa to see that nothing can be taken for granted.

Liverpool squad depth challenged

But it's not for no reason that Liverpool are the favourites to conquer England once again next summer and that's despite half their team having spent time on the treatment table.

Jurgen Klopp has been incredibly vocal about the impact that such a busy schedule is having on the health of his players with everyone from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Diogo Jota picking up knocks.

It's a delicate situation that could see the Merseyside club loosen their pursestrings in the January transfer window, making a few surgical acquisitions to ensure their squad depth remains topped up.

'Thinking of' Sanches move

At the very least, the Reds might explore some temporary options at centre-back with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk potentially missing the rest of the season with long-term knee issues.

But it seems as though Klopp could be making reinforcements further up the pitch, too, especially if you subscribe to fresh reports emerging from French publication Le 10 Sport this week.

A translation from Sport Witness explains that Liverpool are 'thinking of' signing Renato Sanches, who has come on leaps and bounds at Lille, making L'Equipe's 'Team of the Season' in 2019/20.

Sanches catching Klopp's eye

The Euro 2016 winner is reported to have 'caught the eye' of several English clubs and that Liverpool 'in particular'.

Klopp is believed to be 'very attentive' to Sanches' performances and the player's profile 'appeals to him very much'.

A move would presumably depend on whether Barcelona would make a move to sign Georginio Wijnaldum in early January, prompting Klopp to inspect the mark for potential replacements.

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Do you know what? I can get on board with this.

On the proviso that it was indeed to replace Wijnaldum - otherwise, a move would seem overkill - then I'm inclined to think Klopp could get the best out of a midfielder who is so often misunderstood.

Yes, Sanches really was poor at Swansea, but Paul Clement was always keen to bat away the rumours that the Portuguese had the poor attitude accused of him with Bayern Munich.

If Klopp is as interested as Le 10 Sport claim he is, then he clearly has reason enough to think he's not only the sort of footballing talent that Liverpool are after but also the right personality.

The quality is there, his Lille dynamism has shown as much and Liverpool might be the perfect club to unlock the dizzying heights once expected of the Golden Boy winner.

News Now - Sport News