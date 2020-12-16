VAR became a talking point once again during the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead after 26 minutes when his deflected effort looped into the air and over Hugo Lloris.

But Tottenham pulled level after Heung-min Son's strike.

The South Korean beat the offside trap and made no mistake as he netted past Alisson.

Liverpool thought that Son was offside and replays showed it was incredibly close.

VAR looked at the incident, but decided that Son was in an onside position and the goal was given.

How close is that?! It was a decision which has left Liverpool fans fuming.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

I'm not going to lie, I think this is how VAR should be applied and how it should have been applied all season.

Yes, it's extremely tight. It's so tight that it's not clear and obvious that it's offside, so the benefit of the doubt should go to the attacker.

They only looked at the pictures for a few seconds before coming to their decision. There was a quick turn around and time wasn't spent looking at it for minutes.

But I also feel some sympathy for Liverpool and their fans.

All year, we've seen VAR zoom in and have an extensive look when a call has to be made. In some cases, a VAR review has taken up to four minutes. That didn't happen here.

Maybe this is something that VAR will look to do more going forward.

