Antoine Griezmann hasn't had much to shout about during his Barcelona career.

In a move that spanned more than a year, which included a dramatic documentary and transfer fee surpassing £100 million, the World Cup winner took the risk of leaving Atletico Madrid.

However, despite the prospect of him linking up with Lionel Messi looking fantastic on paper, things seriously haven't worked out for the Frenchman at Camp Nou.

Griezmann's Barca struggles

Fifteen goals from 48 appearances during his debut season was hardly anything to write home about and five strikes from 16 outings in 2020/21 suggests little has changed over the summer.

As a result, you'd hardly expect Griezmann to have set the world alight against his former employers Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey considering their position at the La Liga summit.

But Griezmann was making plenty of headlines from the word 'go', though that had something to do with his braided haircut that would probably have Roy Keane bursting a blood vessel.

Horror miss by Griezmann

However, dodgy trims aside, the criticism for Griezmann didn't stop after the first whistle as the forward missed a glorious opportunity to elevate Barcelona into a 3-1 goal lead.

With the ball fizzed across the six-yard box, it looked as though Griezmann only had to touch the ball from merely a few feet out with no goalkeeper or defender vaguely near him.

But what happened next needs to be seen to be believed - check it out:

How have you managed that, Antoine!?

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

It's almost as though the Barcelona forward thought he'd been transported back to his Sociedad days, making a fantastic clearance in front of his goal-line to play the ball into Álex Remiro's hands.

However, that couldn't have been further from the case and Griezmann had to thank his lucky stars that goals from Frenkie de Jong and Jordi Alba ensured that the Blaugrana were leading 2-1.

News Now - Sport News