Liverpool transfer news: Icelandic wonderkid tracked by Premier League champions

There is little doubting the fact that Liverpool's transfer strategy between 2018 and 2020 was to provide instant success.

Big money moves for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker within just over six months of each other saw two players in their mid-20s arrive to completely transform the spine of their side. Though Jurgen Klopp should be applauded for moulding them into world-class operators, there's a fair argument to suggest both were close to the finished product when they signed.

So, with Liverpool's spending having somewhat calmed down since then, fans may be eager for more transfers. Such is the intoxicating nature of the rumour mill, it's simply part of being a football fan in the modern age.

Well, thanks to Goal, that's exactly what Liverpool fans have got, though not quite in the same mould of instant success previously mentioned.

They claim the Premier League champions are one of many major clubs tracking Isak Bergmann Johannesson of Swedish outfit, IFK Norrkoping.

The Icelandic midfielder - who can also play both as a wide-forward and a left-back - is the son of former Burnley man Joey Gudjonsson and spent time at Manchester City's academy when he was younger.

Born near Birmingham, the 17-year-old has previously stated his love for Liverpool's bitter rivals, Manchester United, who are amongst the clubs said to have been tracking the teenager. Indeed, Juventus and Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest.

According to the report, his current club would be hoping to fetch around £7m for the player.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While it's hard to exude a huge amount of knowledge about a player plying his trade in Sweden, there's clearly a huge amount of hype around Johannesson given the apparent interest in him.

With Liverpool boasting one of the best XIs in the world (they have been champions of their own country, the continent and the globe in the last few seasons after all), perhaps planning for the future is the best thing Klopp and those behind the scenes at Anfield can do.

Though there is no suggestion the German coach will soon depart, there will come a day when his time on Merseyside ends and ensuring the club are set-up for the future with signings of this ilk would arguably set him apart from some of the other managers who've created a dynasty at Premier League clubs.

Klopp may not have a reign as long as either Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger but the fates of Manchester United and Arsenal respectively have fallen following their departures.

If Klopp can avoid that and lure talented young players to Anfield to build for the future, he may have earned himself the right to be considered in that echelon of manager.

