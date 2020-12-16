Tottenham latest news: Daniel Levy could change his transfer stance

Tottenham Hotspur's attacking options certainly are impressive.

With Harry Kane and Heung-min Son just one goal off the Premier League record for goal contributions between players having plundered 12 already, even Gareth Bale largely remains an option off the bench, such is the competitive nature of their squad.

Now, an update has emerged in regards to another Spurs attacker and a man struggling to get into the side.

According to EuroSport, Daniel Levy is willing to change his mind somewhat and allow Dele Alli the chance to leave the club on loan.

Frozen out of the picture this season, the England international was thought by Levy to be a £100m talent earlier in his career, though there is now reportedly a feeling they'd struggle to get £50m in today's transfer market.

The Spurs chairman has previously been reported by The Athletic to be a huge fan of the player and blocked a loan move to PSG in the dying embers of the last transfer window but could now allow him an 18-month temporary exit in an attempt to recapture his form.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

So much has been said about Alli this season, a temporary exit is surely best for everybody involved.

Having such a big player sitting on the bench attracts negative attention, particularly with Mourinho showing little sign of budging. Indeed, Spurs aren't getting much out of a man they're reportedly paying £100k-per-week and Alli is stagnating.

Philippe Coutinho's situation at Barcelona has proven players previously cast aside can be reintegrated back into major sides after impressing elsewhere, something Levy presumably wants given he's not prepared to sell right now.

There's also the chance of Alli putting himself in the shop window should he go elsewhere, potentially raising his value were it to come to actually selling him.

All in all, Levy would be doing everyone a favour in sanctioning an exit, albeit a temporary one.

