Liverpool scored an important Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night

Anfield played host to the two strongest teams in England's top-flight throughout the 2020/21 campaign with Jose Mourinho hoping to upset the applecart with an unlikely win for Spurs.

However, Liverpool continued their remarkable record on Merseyside, not only elongating their three-year unbeaten run in front of the Kop but bagging themselves a victory for good measure.

Liverpool and Spurs clash

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock for the Reds during the early exchanges, benefitting from a slice of luck when his shot deflected over Hugo Lloris and into the far top corner.

But the scores were level going into the half-time interval with Son Heung-min finishing cooly past Alisson Becker with VAR showing that the Spurs man was onside by the smallest of margins.

The second-half featured plenty of back and forth, too, with Steven Bergwijn hitting the post for Spurs, before Sadio Mane threatened to fight back by rattling the crossbar.

Firmino scores dramatic winner

However, the net was finally rippled once again as Liverpool struck at the death when Roberto Firmino executed a fantastic header from Andrew Robertson's corner.

It was a truly thrilling moment in a blockbuster Premier League encounter, but it was one that Amazon Prime pundit Tim Sherwood didn't see coming - and that's putting things mildly.

That's because videos of the ex-Tottenham coach are going viral, showing him boldly predicting that he couldn't see Liverpool getting anything from the corner that spawned their winner.

Tim Sherwood's viral commentary

"Another corner," Sherwood huffed. "I'm not too worried about these corners. It might come back to bite me here, but Tottenham have got the dominancy in the air here, so I'm not sure anyone can get their head on the first ball for Liverpool. Apart from that one."

It's just too good to be true, isn't it? Check out the hilarious video down below:

Perfect timing

Oh, you love to see it. It's no wonder thousands of fans are in stitches.

What makes the clip so amusing is that Sherwood seems absolutely hellbent on the idea that the Tottenham defence will rise about six feet above the Liverpool players and head it miles clear.

The former Aston Villa manager is literally making that very point right up until the moment Firmino headed past Hugo Lloris, forcing him to make an amusing u-turn as his mistake becomes apparent.

Ah dear, you've got to love the internet sometimes and I'm sure it will give one extra reason for Klopp to smile on a night that could inspire Liverpool to retain their Premier League title.

