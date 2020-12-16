Journalist reveals Solskjaer's fury towards Pogba situation

Paul Pogba is constantly in the headlines.

The Manchester United midfielder remains a puzzling figure at Old Trafford.

He is world-class on his day and has played a key role in France winning the World Cup, along with Juventus’ successes in Serie A.

At United, though, he has struggled to put everything together and become a truly consistent midfield presence.

He remains a key member of the squad and has played 15 times in all competitions this season but he has scored just once and provided only two assists, in the first two Champions League games, against PSG and RB Leipzig.

Nevertheless, it appears that he could be on his way sooner rather than later.

His agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that his client’s time at United is all but over and that he is likely to leave next summer.

Sport Witness carries comments from journalist Massimo Marianella, who was talking to Sky Sports when discussing the possibility of Pogba leaving Old Trafford.

He says that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is angry with the comments and claims that, as a result, he could leave in the January transfer window.

Juventus are also touted as a potential landing spot; he spent a total of four years in Serie A and he could return.

Marianella said: “Solskjaer is furious at Raiola’s words. I’m convinced that Manchester United won’t wait until the summer to sell him, if they have the chance they’ll give him away in January.

“Juventus is a real opportunity, the Frenchman has a special feeling with the black and white shirt.”

Pogba is valued at £72m by Transfermarkt but if he goes in January, it’s unlikely United would receive such a fee at the turn of the year.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, well, this would be the ideal scenario.

Raiola’s words have definitely put the cat amongst the pigeons and Pogba is in danger of becoming a vilified figure at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old should be approaching his peak but, instead, his agent is talking up the possibility of a move.

The midfielder hasn’t been at his best this season, and United already have his replacement in Donny van de Beek, whom they signed from Ajax in the summer.

If a big bid comes in during the winter window, United should be all over it.

