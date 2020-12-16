Liverpool scored a dramatic late winner to beat Tottenham 2-1 in their Premier League clash on Wednesday evening.

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead after 26 minutes, only for Son Heung-min to restore parity seven minutes later.

Both sides had chances to win the game in the second half.

Sadio Mane smashed the bar from close range for Liverpool, while Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane were guilty of missing golden chances for Spurs.

And Jose Mourinho's side were made to pay in stoppage time.

Andy Robertson swung a corner in and Roberto Firmino powered home a header to win the game for the home side.

There was needle at the full-time whistle between Jurgen Klopp and Mourinho.

The two managers shared words and looked to have a minor disagreement.

And Mourinho was still angry as he gave a salty interview at full-time.

The Portuguese manager was adamant that his team were better on the night and deserved to win all three points.

"A draw would be a bad result in relation to the performance," he started. "So you can imagine how we feel with the defeat.

"A great performance and a very, very unfair result.

"Tonight we played against the champions in their stadium. We came to win and we had the best chances to win."

Mourinho then sent a dig at Klopp as he explained their late disagreement.

"I told him 'the best team lost' and he disagreed, but that's his opinion.

"By the way, if I behaved the same way on the touchline like he does, I have no chance to stay there and I'm out in a minute."

Mourinho then took a shot at Pep Guardiola, who lost his head on Tuesday and grabbed the fourth official's board as he was about to display the time added on.

"That's animated? Or do you want me to take the table with the time from the fourth official's hands to see what happens to me?

"For some reason I am different, and that is sad."

Another classic Jose Mourinho interview.

