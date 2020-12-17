Liverpool produced a stoppage time winner to see off Tottenham in their Premier League clash on Wednesday evening.

First half goals from Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min meant the two sides were level going into the final few moments.

And Roberto Firmino won it for the home side as he powered home a header with time rapidly running out.

Curtis Jones has been given a run in the side recently and he started again against Jose Mourinho's men.

And he was absolutely fantastic from start to finish.

Playing in a central midfield role, Jones didn't look out of place at all as he produced a sensational performance.

He was, arguably, the best player on the pitch.

His highlights from the game have emerged and you can watch them below:

His performance has attracted a lot of attention from fans around the world.

Many Liverpool fans raved about the 19-year-old and you can view some of the reaction below:

It wasn't just fans that praised the youngster.

Gary Lineker wrote: "What a lovely footballer @curtisjr_10 is. Gonna be a helluva player."

Jamie Carragher stated that he was the 'best player on the pitch.'

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch said after the match, per the Mirror: "I think that’s the best game I've seen him play, he was everywhere."

While Mirror journalist posed the question whether Jones is the best English midfielder in the Premier League right now.

It really was a tremendous performance from Jones, who is quickly emerging into a very important player for Liverpool.

At 19 years old, he's already a special talent and he's only going to get better and better.

He looks as if he could be a mainstay for Liverpool for many, many years to come.

News Now - Sport News