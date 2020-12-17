Liverpool are top of the Premier League table.

The Reds are back where they belong after a dramatic 2-1 victory over title rivals Tottenham at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Fan favourite Roberto Firmino scored the winner in the final minute of normal time, the Brazilian striker emphatically heading the ball home from Andy Robertson's corner.

It was the biggest goal of the 2020/21 season so far and one that now makes Liverpool firm favourites to win the Premier League.

Even with injuries at the back, Jurgen Klopp's side are a force to be reckoned with and every member of the team's XI that played against Spurs delivered for their manager.

One of the stars of the show was Trent Alexander-Arnold, a man who seems to thrive under pressure.

The right-back recently returned from injury and looked back to somewhere near his very best against Spurs, both going forward and in defence.

He also pulled off one of the best nutmegs of 2020 during the game, Spurs star Heung-min Son the unfortunate victim of Alexander-Arnold's nonchalant brilliance.

TAA's nutmeg on Son

There aren't many better sights on a football pitch than a perfectly executed nutmeg. Well played, Trent.

Alexander-Arnold continued to adorn himself to Liverpool fans after the game as well, poking fun at Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

After the game, the Portuguese told Amazon: "I told him [Klopp] the best team lost and he disagreed, but that's his opinion."

In response, Alexander-Arnold uploaded an image of Liverpool players celebrating Firmino's winner with a caption that simply said: "Best team won."

Klopp also fired back at Mourinho's claim after the game, saying that he thought his touchline rival was joking about Spurs' supposed superiority.

"It was not heated at all," Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live, per Goal. "He wasn't happy because he told me the better team lost - and I thought he was joking! But he wasn't. So that's it."

