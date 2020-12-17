Arsenal finally brought an end to their run of four consecutive home defeats on Wednesday evening.

Mikel Arteta's side drew 1-1 with high-flying Southampton at the Emirates Stadium, club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring the Gunners' equalising goal in the second half.

The north London side were hanging on for dear life at the end of the game after Gabriel Magalhaes was shown a second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Arteta's side managed to hold out for a point, but fans are still understandably concerned with the team's current predicament.

Arsenal are 15th in the Premier League table and are only five points above the relegation zone after 13 games played.

As a result, many fans of the club are questioning whether Arteta is the right man to lead the club going forward.

One supporter doesn't believe he's up to the task and has asked the north London outfit to hire fellow Spaniard Rafa Benitez to replace the current Arsenal boss.

Simon the Gooner also told talkSPORT that he'd be happy with a 17th-place finish this season.

“Oh, without a doubt,” Simon replied when asked by Andy Goldstein whether he wanted Arteta gone.

“Rafa Benitez would keep us in the league,” he added. “Of course it’s about survival! Look at where we are in the league!

“If you said take 17th, I’d bite your hand off right now.”

Football fans, eh? While Arsenal are perilously close to the relegation places right now, the chances of them playing Championship football next season are still slim.

Goldstein was quick to highlight that point, telling Simon: “There is no ‘probably’ about it, Arsenal will NOT be going down!

“They can see the edge of the cliff and they are nowhere near it. They won’t go down.”

It's all fun and games being an Arsenal fan right now...

