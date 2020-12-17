Mohamed Salah just loves scoring goals.

Ever since the Egyptian forward arrived at Anfield back in 2017, he's continually rippled the back of the net in the famous red shirt.

On Wednesday evening against Tottenham, Salah took his Premier League goal tally for the season to 11, opening the scoring on the night with a deflected effort in the first half.

Liverpool went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to a late, late header from Roberto Firmino.

It was a memorable night at Anfield and it was one which saw Salah surpass a Premier League legend's goal record.

Salah's first half strike was his 86th goal in the English top-flight, eclipsing Eden Hazard's record of 85 for Chelsea.

Amazingly, Salah has achieved the feat in 112 fewer games, the Egyptian notching his tally of 86 in just 133 Premier League appearances.

Not bad, Mo, not bad at all.

In Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Fulham last weekend, Salah scored his 85th Premier League goal in just his 132nd appearance in the competition.

That saw him move ahead of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the goal scoring charts, Salah surpassing the Portuguese's tally in 64 fewer games.

There's absolutely no denying it, Liverpool's Egyptian King will go down as one of the greatest players English football has ever seen.

Now, some Chelsea fans will try to argue that Hazard was the far superior Premier League player, but the Belgian himself admitted in March of last year that he was trying to reach Salah's level.

“Mo Salah is one of my good friends and he’s doing something incredible," the Real Madrid forward said in an interview with NBC Sports, per talkSPORT.

“I try to look at this player and this player and try to reach that level.”

If you can't accept that Salah is a world-class talent, then maybe football isn't the sport for you.

News Now - Sport News