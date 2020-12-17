Barcelona managed to defeat Real Sociedad in a crucial La Liga clash on Wednesday evening at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman's side went into the game having won just five of their opening 11 league games.

Sociedad, on the other hand, were flying high and were nine points better off than Barca.

And it looked like Sociedad would extend that advantage when they took the lead through Willian Jose in the 27th minute.

But Barca battled back well.

Jordi Alba restored parity four minutes later, brilliantly finishing with his right foot.

And Frenkie De Jong's goal just before half-time made sure that Barca went into the break with the advantage.

Barca managed to hold on and seal a vital three points - and a lot of credit has to go to 18-year-old Pedri.

The youngster started once again and he came to his side's rescue in the 73rd minute.

Sociedad looked like they would equalise when Alexander Isak ran through on goal.

But Pedri made up an awful lot of ground to get back and dispossess him just before he was going to have an effort on goal.

The youngster then collided with the post as he put his body on the line. He was subbed moments after.

Watch the moment below:

And an image shows just how much ground he made up.

Pure brilliance from Pedri.

It's an attitude like that which will see him go far in the professional game.

The youngster spoke to the media after the game.

"It's what we were looking for," Pedri said after the win, per Marca. "We want to go and get the next three against Valencia.

"We knew this was an important game for us, they're leaders in the table and it was important to keep winning at home. These are three important points.

"We came out motivated and we knew what we had to do. We went out to give everything.

"We had no success in front of goal before. But now we're having that success and we're all working."

