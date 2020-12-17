After Jake Paul’s recent crusade of UFC callouts, Dillon Danis added fuel to the fire by updating his Instagram profile picture to a photo of himself with Paul’s ex-wife Tana Mongeau.

Despite getting married rather recently, July 2019 to be exact, YouTuber Paul and Mongeau have already split and Danis has used this to stick the knife in on his relatively new foe.

Amid a plethora of ridiculous callouts, ranging from his brother’s conquerer KSI, to UFC stars including Conor McGregor, Danis took the opportunity to rinse Paul online by posing with Mongeau.

Mongeau earlier said of the split: “For right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives. I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did.”

After a childish ’drive by attack’ with water balloons (yes, really) Paul’s Instagram following list now only consists of two people, Conor McGregor’s wife Dee Devlin, and Danis’ girlfriend Savannah Montano.

Paul’s antics prompted a clever response from Danis, who changed his profile picture to a photo of himself, posing with Paul’s now ex-wife Mongeau. He used a photo that he actually posted to his Instagram account earlier this year, which was accompanied with the caption: ‘You’ll do nothing @jakepaul.’

Clearly expecting to eventually be involved in the drama, Mongeau posted an Instagram story shortly after that read: ‘*wakes up* *prays to be left out of drama* *opens tagged photos*’

While a number of UFC figures, such as Amanda Nunes, Nate Diaz and even the president Dana White are involving themselves in Paul’s crazy callouts, McGregor himself has yet to respond.

The YouTuber’s original callout video to ’The Notorious’ involved attacking his wife, with Paul saying of Devlin: ”I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f*cking your wife, I mean, she’s a four, Conor, you could do a lot better.”

It’s clear Paul’s ego needs severely taming, and who better to do that than one of sport’s best trash talkers in McGregor? Surely a response from the Irishman will arrive soon.

