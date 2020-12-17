Chelsea defender Reece James had his car filled with presents due to be donated to charity broken into while he helped feed hungry children.

The England international has been working with the Felix Project, who use surplus fresh food to provide meals for schools and charities - with impoverished children being one of the core groups they look to help during what is sadly for many an incredibly difficult time of year.

James was due to donate various gifts to the charity but upon returning to his car on Wednesday after taking part in one of the Felix Project's events, he discovered it had been ransacked.

The Blues youngster vented his fury on Instagram in a post that has now been taken down, but was covered by The Sun and Sky Sports. He captioned a picture showing the damage to his vehicle's side window with a number of messages explaining what had happened.

"Another rewarding experience with the Felix Project today serving meals to the younger generation. Hopefully we spread some joy ahead of a challenging Christmas period," he said.

"Unfortunately, I was met with huge disappointment when returning to my car. During the event, someone felt the need to break in and steal gifts that I was due to go and donate later in the day."

He then added "what goes around comes around".

Of course, James isn't the only footballer involved in providing meals for children in need.

Marcus Rashford launched a campaign last summer to ensure free school meals for those who needed them during the holidays.

Likewise, after persistent pressure from the Manchester United striker, the government agreed in November to commit over £400m to support those in poverty with food and bills.

On the pitch, meanwhile, James' form this season has seen him emerge as Frank Lampard's first-choice right-back, replacing club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The 21-year-old has started all but two of Chelsea's 13 Premier League games this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

