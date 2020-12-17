The top-of-the-table Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham on Wednesday evening did not disappoint.

In a drama filled match, it was Jurgen Klopp's side that emerged victorious.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min meant the scores were level going into the final few minutes.

And the Reds would score a stoppage-time winner courtesy of Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian forward powered home a header from a corner to win what was a tightly-contested game.

Jose Mourinho did not take the defeat very well at all.

He complained his side were the better team in his post-match interview and that the result was 'very, very unfair.'

And some Tottenham fans haven't taken the defeat well, either.

Many on social media have claimed that Firmino's late winner should have been disallowed.

Why? Because Eric Dier was 'fouled' in the build-up to the goal.

Dier was marking Rhys Williams for the corner, when he fell to the ground after being nudged in the back by Jordan Henderson.

Watch the moment below:

And watch close up footage below:

Many more Spurs fans think it was a foul and you can view some of the reaction below:

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Now this is really clutching at straws.

Yes, it's clever from Jordan Henderson. He knows what he's doing.

But you can't say that that there is enough contact there to make Dier go down. He's got to be stronger there.

He knows he's lost Williams and he goes down to try and buy a foul.

Moreover, Williams doesn't even score.

If the English youngster did end up getting on the end of the corner, then maybe they would have much more of a case.

Spurs were perhaps the better team on the evening but there is no way that Firmino's goal should have been disallowed. They just have to accept that.

