2020 has not been kind to Tony Ferguson.

After his loss at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, Ferguson then went on to lose his second fight on the bounce, this time to Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira dominated throughout, eventually winning the fight via unanimous decision leaving many questioning Ferguson’s future in the UFC.

While Ferguson has defiantly stated that he has no intention to retire, the decision might be taken out of his hands if former MMA referee John McCarthy is to be believed.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, McCarthy pulled no punches when assessing Ferguson’s chances.

“I think they’re going to cut him,” he began.

“I could be wrong about that but the reason I say it is first off, Tony has always had an adversarial relationship with certain people within the UFC.

“He’s felt like he’s been held back, cheated in certain things. And so you have that. That’s OK, you can say those things when you’re winning.

“But now you take a look at his last two performances — the Justin Gaethje fight, he fought his ass off but he got beat badly. And now this one, he got beat badly.”

“You look at your lightweights and you go, ‘Alright, is Tony Ferguson going to be fighting for the title?’ That ain’t going to happen.

“You would figure he would have to win somewhere between four or five fights in a row against top talent and that’s probably not going to happen.

So, he’s not going to fight for the title. So you’re going to keep him for what reasons now?

McCarthy makes a very good point.

Ferguson is quite the character but his efforts inside the octagon have been underwhelming of late.

With the UFC said to be planning on making numerous cuts, Ferguson could be in real danger of losing his place on the roster.

