Derby County news: Wayne Rooney reveals he questioned his attacking players

A first home win of the season has surely done Wayne Rooney no harm in his cause to earn the Derby manager role on a full-time basis.

Now unbeaten in six games, a 2-0 win over high-flying Swansea saw the Rams score more than one goal in a Championship fixture for the first time this season, setting up an early six-pointer against Rotherham on Saturday.

Speaking to the club's official website, Rooney delivered some insight into what he really thought of his side's attacking play.

Given the struggles they've endured when putting the ball in the back of the net all season, the former England captain naturally seemed delighted for his forward players.

However, he did admit he'd questioned them following the 0-0 draw with Stoke City during the weekend just gone.

"It's been coming to be fair, the performances have been a lot better," he said from the 0:13 mark onwards.

"I'm delighted today because I questioned the attacking players after the last game about not scoring."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Questioning the attacking players wouldn't exactly be out of line.

Indeed, Derby are the Championship's joint-lowest scorers with just 10 from 19 games, despite the fact nine sides in the division average fewer shots per game according to WhoScored. So, it's the finishing that has been the problem.

Four players managed more than one shot last night against the Swans, way above their seasonal average which sees only Tom Lawrence manage over two shots per game. With previous reports suggesting the players have enjoyed how simple Rooney has made things in training, he can surely take some credit for the improvement.

With the managerial situation still uncertain, Rooney is doing his chances no harm.

