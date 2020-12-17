Tottenham news: Jose Mourinho fumed at key moments vs Liverpool

After Liverpool's late winner last night, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho was far from happy.

Indeed, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' revealed he'd told counterpart Jurgen Klopp that the best team had lost and hit out at the German's behaviour on the touchline.

Interestingly, according to football.london, it wasn't just the result or Klopp's antics that infuriated the Portuguese.

According to their report from the ever-reliable Alasdair Gold, Mourinho was furious at some of Spurs' wastefulness in front of goal.

With the score at 1-1, Steven Bergwijn missed two big chances, including hitting the post, ultimately costing Spurs anything from the game.

It wasn't just the Dutchman, either.

Surprisingly, Harry Kane also skewed a header over the bar late on before Roberto Firmino's dramatic late winner, seemingly invoking the ire of his manager.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Frustration is understandable given the stakes involved but Mourinho's tactical approach does mean there's a huge amount of pressure on finishing chances.

Indeed, his outlook has been described as 'percentage football' by the likes of Miguel Delaney and means their attack largely relies on such fine margins.

According to WhoScored, only two players had shots on target compared to four from Liverpool, who ultimately tested Hugo Lloris a respectable eleven times. By the law of averages, that afforded the home chance to be slightly more wasteful, as they simply get more chances to score.

When there's so much pressure on taking limited chances, such fine margins can go either way.

Mourinho would be well within his rights to be frustrated but perhaps a wider discussion as to his set-up is warranted here.

News Now - Sport News