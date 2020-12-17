Curtis Jones dropped one of the best performances of the 2020/21 Premier League season on Wednesday night.

The Liverpool youngster played the full 90 minutes as the Reds defeated Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield to re-take top spot.

Jones was the driving force behind the victory, dictating the tempo of the game from midfield and repeatedly putting Spurs' defence on the back foot with his mazy dribbles.

Liverpool's teenage sensation has been performing to a high standard for quite some now and it's no wonder there are calls for him to be named in Gareth Southgate's next England squad.

He may even have an outside chance of making the Three Lions' squad for Euro 2020 next summer, that's how good he's been in 2020/21.

That got us here at GIVEMESPORT thinking; would Jones feature in the best U21 XI currently operating in the Premier League?

Yes, yes he would. So with that in mind, we've decided to pick what we believe is the best XI of players aged 21 or under plying their trade in the English top-flight right now.

Let's take a look...

The Premier League's best U21 XI

XI: Islan Meslier (Leeds), Reece James (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (Man City), Wesley Fofana (Leicester), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Declan Rice (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Ferran Torres (Man City), Mason Greenwood (Man Utd), Phil Foden (Man City).

The volume of quality young talent in the Premier League means some brilliant players have had to miss out, including Chelsea's Kai Havertz.

But we just couldn't omit anyone from our chosen XI in favour of the former Bayer Leverkusen man.

Havertz has flattered to deceive in the Premier League, while the likes of Jones, Mount, Foden and Torres have lit up the English top-flight in recent months.

Tariq Lamptey is the standout name omitted from our back four, but that's only because James has been one of the best right-backs in world football during 2020/21.

Saka takes the defensive spot on the opposing flank, despite the Arsenal man operating in a more attacking role in recent weeks.

However, the 19-year-old has played at left-back before and given his unquestionable quality, we simply had to find a way to get him in our U21 XI.

Obviously, the team we've selected won't please everyone, but there's no denying it's a seriously talented one on paper.

