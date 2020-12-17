Leeds news: Phil Hay reveals player was left out completely vs Newcastle

After some disappointing results of late, Leeds United proved they were far from burn-out with a resounding win over Newcastle United last night.

A 5-2 victory saw the home side dominate their opposition and rectify some of their own defensive mistakes, such as conceding from another corner, in a thrilling game at Elland Road.

The likes of Jack Harrison have rightly been praised for his performance though The Athletic's Phil Hay has revealed a touch more on the situation of a man who wasn't actually involved last night.

Writing about the game, as well as referencing comments made by Marcelo Bielsa in his post-match press conference, he revealed that Helder Costa was left out of the squad.

With no injury in play and a second-half performance against West Ham Hay described as 'poor', it'll be interesting to see whether or not the Portuguese can get back into the side.

Pablo Hernandez is another who is struggling to command much of a first-team berth - though there have been suggestions of a falling out between he and his manager - so there's certainly precedent in Bielsa remaining firm once he's left a player out.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Following the loss to the Hammers, Leeds Live noted how Costa had no impact when being brought on as a substitute and actually gave away a foul which led to West Ham's winner.

Looking at WhoScored, they note the former Wolves man was unable to record anything in the way of attacking impetus, not managing either a shot or a key pass. Making only 14 passes, he did appear to be rather anonymous.

Against Newcastle, however, the wide men looked much better.

Harrison was able to make a match-high four key passes, with Raphinha on the opposite flank chipping in with two, and the former scored a stunning goal late on.

Given the vast difference in performances, it could be a while before we see Costa again.

News Now - Sport News