Arsenal news: Some players left angered by Mikel Arteta's preferential treatment of Willian

Arsenal's struggles continued on Wednesday evening as they limped to a 1-1 draw against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners looked like they were going to be beaten again when Theo Walcott struck after 18 minutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang restored parity in the second half, only for Gabriel to be sent off shortly after.

But Arsenal held on to clinch a point.

All doesn't seem to be well for Arsenal on and off the pitch.

Mikel Arteta is struggling to get results and there have been claims of discontent in the dressing room.

Arteta isn't afraid to drop players and call them out for their mistakes.

Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe were condemned for red cards, while the likes of Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi have been completely frozen out.

However, according to a report from the Athletic, some players think that Arteta hasn't been as harsh to certain members of the squad.

They claim that some within the club have been left angry with his treatment of Willian.

Willian, who earns £100k-per-week according to Spotrac, has been virtually an ever-present in the Premier League for Arsenal this season.

And the report states Arteta has been accused of 'double standards' after failing to drop the Brazilian for their Premier League game against Leeds last month.

Willian went on an unauthorised trip to Dubai in the days leading up to the game but went on to start.

This decision led to anger from within the club, who believed that other players have been more harshly punished for less serious transgressions.

Despite some murmurs of discontent in the dressing room and Arsenal sitting 15th in the Premier League, it is believed that Arteta's position remains secure, with the view that he is 'the solution rather than the problem.'

But he will need to turn around the club's fortunes soon or he could be shown the exit door.

