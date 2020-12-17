The goals have dried up for Roberto Firmino in 2020.

But Liverpool's main man still has that knack of finding the back of the net when the Reds need it most and he delivered for Jurgen Klopp against title rivals Tottenham on Wednesday.

Under the lights at Anfield, the Brazilian striker rose highest to head home Andy Robertson's corner in the final minute of normal time.

Firmino's emphatic strike sealed a priceless 2-1 win for Liverpool and it's a goal that makes the Reds firm favourites to retain their Premier League crown.

A moment befitting of champions and Firmino's celebration after his goal made the whole thing even better, the 29-year-old passionately sprinting over to the 2,000 Liverpool fans in the Kop.

So how can footage of the Brazilian's winner be made better? It's tough, but one way is setting the clip of his goal to the music from the film Titanic.

One Twitter user has created just that and you can view the footage below - enjoy!

Firmino's goal gets the Titanic treatment

Absolute scenes.

Come May, when the destination of the Premier League trophy has been decided, we will probably look back on Firmino's goal as one of the most decisive moments of the 2020/21 season.

After the game, Klopp told the media that he hopes the Brazilian, the man who knits his entire team together, "never doubts himself".

"I just hope he never doubts himself, there is so much talk about it but I just said 'Bobby, you've scored'," the Liverpool boss said, per Echo.

"He scores goal and important ones for us. And it is not so much about who scores them because for us, the only thing that matters is the ball in the back of the net.

"For us it is about the way, how we get there, things like crossing, passing, finishing. But making runs to open up the gaps, they don't all see that.

"I understand that but I am not surprised that Bobby scores goals. I am happy that he scored tonight because it was very important for him as well but more for us.

Bobby Dazzler is far from finished at Liverpool!

