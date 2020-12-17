Jake Paul is currently doing everything in his power to secure a big-money fight with Conor McGregor, however, his older brother Logan is questioning whether this is a wise idea.

In what has been an eventful year, the Paul brothers have been at the centre of the boxing headlines, as Logan is due to fight Floyd Mayweather while Jake is keen to take on McGregor.

Although Logan is about to come toe-to-toe with arguably one of the most successful boxers of all time, the YouTuber has openly expressed his concerns regarding Jake's aspirations to take on the former UFC champion.

Discussing the topic on his podcast, Logan said: "I love Jake, obviously, but this one is f***ing dumb. Sorry, sorry, this one is f***ing dumb, dude."

Understandably, Logan's stance on the matter is rather confusing. Back in 2017, Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor in an exhibition boxing match. Therefore, it's an interesting stance to take considering Logan isn't opposed to fighting the winner of the bout, but is against his younger brother fighting the loser.

Nevertheless, Logan defended his opinion on his podcast.

"Conor McGregor is a southpaw, he's bigger than Floyd Mayweather, he's younger than Floyd Mayweather," the YouTuber explained.

"He's way active. I understand what you're saying, so did everyone else, but he's just a precision striker, knockout artist.

"Floyd is not. He's just not. He's older, everyday he gets older, everyday I get better. I understand the discrepancy between us."

To the surprise of fans across the world, Logan Paul will be taking on a 43-year-old Mayweather in February next year. Furthermore, when the pair come toe-to-toe in 2021, Paul will be six inches taller and potentially four stone heavier.

Mayweather's last professional bout came on New Year's Eve in 2018, where he was invited to Japan to take on kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa - who he comfortably defeated after the first round.

