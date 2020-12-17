Liverpool eyeing Ligue 1 ace who could be ideal Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool are back on familiar ground.

The Reds climbed back to the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday night thanks to a narrow and perhaps fortunate 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Roberto Firmino scored late to seal the victory, a bullet header that gave Hugo Lloris next to no chance, and Jurgen Klopp celebrated wildly in front of the Kop after the game, with fans back in to see the champions reclaim top spot.

It could have been an altogether different story, of course; Steven Bergwijn missed two huge chances, one a fluffed strike under pressure, the other ricocheting off the post, while Harry Kane also somehow missed a point-blank header.

But, as the saying goes, the result is the only thing that matters.

With Liverpool now three points clear of Spurs at the top with 13 games played, they will be hoping to tighten their grip on the title they won so impressively last season.

To that end, it seems manager Klopp has his eye on potential improvements to a squad that has lost just once all season.

Le10sport claims that Renato Sanches is a potential target, the midfielder impressing with Lille in Ligue 1.

Sanches has history in the Premier League, of course, as he played for Swansea City on loan from Bayern Munich back in the 2017/18 season.

That did not go well, as Sanches played just 15 times, and he returned to Bayern before being sold to Lille, where he has gone on to make 40 appearances.

The report states that Liverpool consider him a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who could leave in January amid interest from Barcelona.

Sanches cost Lille £22.6m and the club’s president has claimed that the club have previously turned down offers of €70m (£63m) for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Intriguing.

Sanches has found his feet again in France and is clearly a truly exciting midfield prospect.

It is easy to forget how young he is because he burst onto the scene at such a young age, but it’s worth saying that he is only 23 and has a remarkably high ceiling.

In Ligue 1 this season, per WhoScored, he averages 0.8 tackles per game, 1.8 fouls, 0.6 clearances, 1.5 shots, 0.9 key passes, and 2.1 dribbles. He also has a pass completion rate of 89.6%.

This isn’t just a tidy midfielder, this is a player who can hurt teams with his vertical passing and ability to muck in defensively.

When it comes to replacing Wijnaldum, Liverpool could do a lot worse.

