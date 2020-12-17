Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation since his arrival at Manchester United.

The Portuguese star has been the highlight of 2020 for a club that who has endured a difficult year at times.

Fernandes can hold his head up high knowing that he has put in some electric performances for his new club.

While he may not be the richest footballer going, there is no questioning that he is the most talented.

So just how much of that talent has been converted into cold hard cash?

Bruno Fernandes net worth

Fernandes' worth doesn't really stack up when you compare it to the likes other footballers and some of his teammates.

However, if he continues to register brilliant performances for both club and country then you can be certain his stock will rise.

Right now, the 25-year-old boasts a net worth of just £4.4 million - but that is probably the lowest it is going to be for a long time.

What is Bruno Fernandes' salary?

While his impact in the Premier League is yet to truly send his net worth soaring, it has seen Fernandes earn himself a tasty little wage package.

At £180,000 per week, the midfielder is one of the highest earners at the club and is in a strong position to negotiate his way into a higher pay bracket in the near future.

As an integral member of the squad who regularly provides crucial goals and assists, Fernandes could easily find himself as the top earner at United if he sticks around.

However, unless United really turn things around, and soon, Fernandes could look to fulfil his footballing dreams elsewhere.

It will be tricky for the powers-that-be at Old Trafford to keep hold of him should one of Europe's mega clubs swoop in with a tempting offer.

