It's no secret that Leeds and Manchester United don't like each other.

The two teams have had a rivalry for many, many years.

And that rivalry will be reignited on Sunday as the two sides contest their first Premier League game in just under 17 years.

There has already been a game between Man United and Leeds on Thursday morning as their U18s battled it out at Carrington.

United went into the game top of the Premier League U18s 'north' table.

Leeds, meanwhile, had only picked up five points from their opening nine games and were all the way down in 11th of the 13-team league.

And United's dominance was on full display as they ran out 4-0 winners.

One youngster that caught the eye during the game was Charlie McNeill as he scored two eye-catching goals.

He showed absolutely no respect for Leeds with his first.

United were given a penalty and McNeill showed nerves of steel as he scored a cheeky Panenka.

Watch the goal below:

To rub salt even further into Leeds' wounds, he then produced the 'take the L' celebration.

Watch it below:

That is the ultimate disrespect. Imagine doing that against one of your biggest rivals.

Man United fans enjoyed his actions and you can see some of the reaction below:

While he showed disrespect for his first goal, he showed brilliant skill for his second.

McNeill latched onto a ball over the top down the right-hand side and took the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper.

He had a tight angle but he composed himself before producing a delightful clipped finish that nestled into the back of the net.

He looks a great talent.

McNeill made headlines when he left Man City to join United in October.

He scored over 600 goals at youth level and joined for a fee rising to £1.35million, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Charlie McNeill: Remember the name.

