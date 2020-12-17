Barcelona legend Lionel Messi may have endured a rare outing without a goal or an assist on Wednesday night, but he still produced a masterclass against La Liga opponents Real Sociedad.

Indeed, while we've all become accustomed to the Argentina international leading the way for strikes and setups, he wasn't directly involved in either goal as Ronald Koeman's side beat the Nou Camp visitors 2-1.

Real Socedad's Willian Jose opened the scoring in the 27th minute, but by half-time Jordi Alba and Frenkie De Jong had put Barcelona into a lead that they would hold onto throughout the second 45 minutes.

Nonetheless, Messi was still very much at the heart of everything for Barcelona, in possibly one of the best performances you'll see from an attacking player not involving a goal or assist.

According to Whoscored, he had the most touches of any player on the pitch, while making the joint-most key passes, completing the joint-second-most dribbles, and registering the most passes - while he even weighed in defensively with two tackles.

And Messi's majestic display against Real Sociedad can be viewed below after his first-half and second-half displays were posted on Twitter.

As you can see, Messi caused constant problems in the pocket between midfield and defence, and were it for a bit more luck in some instances - or a bit more awareness from his team-mates - he could've easily ended the night with at least an assist to his name.

Nonetheless, it was a performance littered with lovely touches, precise passes and magical moments from Barcelona's iconic No.10.

Whether that description will suit Messi this time next season, however, remains to be seen. The 33-year-old came close to forcing a move away from Barcelona in the summer and his contract at the Nou Camp remains due to expire at the end of the season.

It almost defies belief to claim Barcelona may have to face a future without him come the summer, although Wednesday's performance was a timely reminder - as if anybody needed one - of exactly why the Spanish giants should be doing absolutely everything to keep him at the club.

News Now - Sport News