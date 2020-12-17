Moyes confirms West Ham's January transfer plans

West Ham United have been in really excellent form.

The Hammers drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, but that result means the club have lost just one of their last six games.

That defeat came against Manchester United, while the Irons have beaten Fulham, Sheffield United, Aston Villa, and Leeds United prior to the draw with the Eagles.

It leaves them with 21 points from 13 games, and means they sit seventh in the Premier League table, just three points behind second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seven off leaders Liverpool.

With the January transfer window looming, then, there is a big opportunity for the Irons to strengthen and bolster their push for European football as the season goes on.

Manager David Moyes has confirmed that he would like to be active in the window, but has cautioned fans that they should not expect big-name buys.

Speaking before the Palace game, as quoted by the London Evening Standard, he said: "Yes (he’d like to be active). Will I be able to or will we be able to get what we want? I'm not sure.

"I'll be saying the same thing as I said this time last year. If we can and we think there is something available the owner would try and do it, but obviously like everybody else we're in a difficult situation financially. We won't be daft.

"I want to keep pushing, I want to keep trying to improve but I have to say we will be linked with every man and their dog. The truth is we won't be signing every man and their dog, we'll only be signing players who I think are right for the club. Players who are hungry and fit what we need.

"I can only say we will try and improve if it is out there and we can do it, ones who can make an impact like we have got recently.

"We've just got to be fluid, ready to change with it. This time of year with the amount of games you have got you tend to pick up more injuries so what I might want now might be different come three weeks' time or before the end of the window.

"I would be surprised if we're out making big signings, I don't think that will be the case."

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

West Ham did excellent business in the last January transfer window.

They brought in both Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen in that market and both have gone on to become key members of Moyes’ squad.

Neither would qualify as “big” signings, either, with Soucek snapped up initially on loan and Bowen bought for £20m, a fee that is not beyond most league clubs.

Of course, the aims have changed; Moyes said recently that the club would have been relegated had they not been active in the winter window.

But if they can repeat the trick this time around, who knows where the Hammers might end up?

