Players of EA Sports’ highly criticised FIFA 21 have found a loophole in the reward scheme Icon Swaps.

The online community has banded together to implement a ‘Golden Goal’ rule within games to cut down on the length of playing time it takes to complete challenges.

The current iteration of the longstanding FIFA series has been received harshly by many fans. The glitches that are so common in the game have been, in equal parts, frustrating and amusing gamers since its release.

Often, FIFA fans complain about how similar this game is to the previous version - something that seems to happen year in and year out. Since the heyday of the Pro Evolution Soccer series, FIFA has stood virtually unopposed in its dominance of the football video game market, which has likely caused complacency.

Lawsuits are also heading EA’s way from disgruntled football stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gareth Bale, who claim EA have been using their image without their permission. They have also come under intense criticism for their ‘pay-to-win’ schemes that ruined the reputation of games such as Star Wars Battlefront II. Accusations of greed have rarely been far behind.

Icon Swaps are tokens that players can exchange for the all-important Icon player cards. Players go through challenges to earn these tokens. Of the first 11 challenges, eight require players to compete in Live FUT Friendlies. 45 victories are needed to fully complete these challenges.

This brings us to the ‘issue’, as even if players win one game in every two played, they have to play for over 24 hours to receive the full complement of rewards.

Throughout the community, players have started a process dubbed the ‘Golden Goal’ rule to avoid this effort, which was first spotted by Eurogamer. It has generally been accepted within the gaming community that players will concede defeat when their opponent loses the first goal of the match. This saves the players going though the whole 90 minutes to pick up a win or loss.

The process doesn’t impact the player's rankings in the leaderboards either due to the games only technically being friendlies. The only drawback so far has been when players don’t abide by these rules, no doubt often leading to a barrage of expletive-laden messages aimed at the guilty parties.

At some point in the not-so-distant future, EA will likely crack down on these assaults against their processes by removing this loophole entirely.

The latest uprising by gamers against the often-controversial decisions made by EA has given FIFA fans, to some extent, a chance to take back control of their game. Unfortunately, the clever ‘Golden Goal’ rule method will not last, so enjoy reaping the rewards while you still can!

News Now - Sport News