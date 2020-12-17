Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo didn't deserve to be shortlisted for the Best FIFA Men's Player award, according to former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov.

While the Ballon d'Or was postponed this year, FIFA's annual awards are being held this evening with a number of honours up for grabs - including Best Men's Player, Best Women's Player and the prestigious Puskas award for the goal of the year.

Since the Best Men's Player award's inception in 2016 (at least, in its current form), Barcelona legend Messi and Juventus star Ronaldo have made the final three-man shortlist on three out of four occasions, while Luka Modric's triumph in 2018 was the only year in which neither took home the gong.

However, Berbatov not only believes that this year's award should go to Bayern Munich assassin Robert Lewandowski, but has even suggested that Messi and Ronaldo are lucky to be in the running.

Speaking to Betfair, he said: "I'm surprised Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are among finalists for the FIFA Best award as I'm not sure they deserved to be there. I think they should give it to Robert Lewandowski. It would be unfair if he didn't win it."

Lewandowski spearheaded the Bayern side that lifted the Champions League title at the end of last season with a staggering 15 goals and five assists in Europe's elite competition.

In comparison, Messi's Barcelona were humbled by Bayern to suffer an 8-2 defeat in the semi-final, while Ronaldo's Juventus didn't make it past the round of 16 - however, the Old Lady did still win Serie A, with the Portugal international scoring 31 goals.

Having continued his superb form this season with 18 goals in all competitions, Berbatov firmly believes Lewandowski should pick up tonight's big prize, especially after missing out on the Ballon d'Or.

He said: "I think it was unfair the Golden Ball didn't happen this year as he was my favourite and a lot of people's favourite. I think he should have got that award and hopefully wining the FIFA award will be compensation.

"But sometimes unfortunately football is about business and the PR agents have more say in these decisions behind the scenes than many people realise."

Berbatov certainly isn't one to follow mainstream convention - he formed a hugely successful career playing the beautiful game by his own rules.

However, with Messi and Ronaldo no longer dominating European football and Lewandowski being the most successful centre-forward around over the last year, few would begrudge the Poland international if he were to take home tonight's gong.

