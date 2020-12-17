Leeds dealt huge blow in chase to sign PL defender in January

Leeds United got back to winning ways in style on Wednesday.

The Whites had won just once in their last six games ahead of the midweek clash with Newcastle United.

But Bielsa’s side turned it around superbly.

They thumped the Magpies 5-2 at Elland Road, with five different scorers on the sheet: Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski, and Jack Harrison.

It was a supreme performance from the Whites, especially when one considers that Luke Ayling, the right-back, was fielded as a makeshift centre-back. Leeds, after all, have now gone three games without keeping a clean sheet.

That comes as a result of a number of injury issues and led to a report earlier this week that Leeds could potentially try to sign Fikayo Tomori on loan from Chelsea in January.

However, it seems that chase could end in failure.

TalkSPORT reports that Tomori, who has played just 45 minutes of Premier League football this season, is set to move to French club Rennes instead of the Whites.

Chelsea signed Edouard Mendy from the Ligue 1 outfit in the summer and are set to utilise that rapport to get the defender some first-team football.

Leeds will instead be looking elsewhere for a centre-back, then, it seems.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a bit of a strange one.

Ligue 1 is a demonstrably worse league than the Premier League and giving Tomori the chance to play top-flight football in England seems to make more sense.

But clearly, they feel Rennes are due a favour, and Tomori may be the pawn in that favour.

If it were down to the player, one would have to say that he should be picking Leeds instead, as he is more likely to catch the eye of England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of the European Championships playing in the Premier League than in France.

Keep an eye on this one, because it seems strange at this point.

