Jake Paul has caused quite a stir over the last week or so.

The YouTuber turned boxer has had a lot to say after brutally knocking out former basketball player Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr. exhibition fight.

Paul incredibly called out Conor McGregor, claiming that his team had sent the Irishman a $50 million offer for a fight - alongside a whole host of other insults and expletives.

He sought out Dillon Danis and, in a bizarre drive-by attack, yelled unmentionables at him while pelting him with toilet paper.

The combat sports world has responded in kind, with Dana White and Nate Diaz slamming the loud-mouthed content creator for his ridiculous comments.

However, it seems Paul may have found himself an ally in one of the most controversial figures combat sports have ever known - none other than the baddest man the planet Mike Tyson.

News has emerged that the pair are planning on recording an episode of Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast together, and all reports suggest it’s going to be quite an affair.

Paul uploaded a short clip to his various social media accounts with footage of himself in the studio with Tyson and can be heard saying: “Big podcast coming?”.

Tyson can be seen holding a joint in the footage which suggests it is going to be yet another cannabis-fuelled episode.

Iron Mike’s podcast has grown in popularity over the last year and adding the much-maligned figure of Paul to the mix is surely going to garner a lot of attention.

It is no surprise that Tyson is spending time with Paul, after praising the effect YouTuber’s have had on the world of boxing in the last few years.

Speaking in the aftermath of his exhibition with Jones Jr. in Las Vegas, Tyson said:

My ego says so many things, but my reality says this, they helped boxing so much.

“Boxing owes these guys some kind of… they owe these YouTube boxers some kind of respect.

Boxing was pretty much a dying sport. The UFC was kicking our butt. Boxing is going back thanks to the YouTube boxers.

Whether Paul ever gets his fight with McGregor remains to be seen, but it would certainly be one of the most controversial events in the history of combat sport were it to become a reality.

News Now - Sport News