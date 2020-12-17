Fabrizio Romano makes huge West Ham exit claim as January window looms

Declan Rice to Chelsea just won’t go away.

As transfer stories go, this one turned into a saga a fair time ago, and is still going.

Throughout the summer, it was widely reported that Frank Lampard wanted to sign the England international to add some steel to his midfield.

It is also worth noting that, at the time, there were doubts over the future of N’Golo Kante.

However, despite Kante staying at the club and remaining a key member of the squad, it appears that Chelsea are still eyeing a swoop for the Irons star.

Rice has been central to everything West Ham have done this season and has regularly captained the side when Mark Noble has been on the bench.

However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, known for his famed “Here we go” expression, claims that Rice wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

Quoted by Simon Phillips, the Chelsea journalist, Romano said on his podcast: “Declan Rice is still pushing to join Chelsea.

“But it is up to Chelsea to negotiate a fee with West Ham, which will be difficult in January.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Rice going to Chelsea in January is unthinkable.

As mentioned, he has routinely captained the Irons and he just isn’t seen as an expendable member of the squad.

Transfermarkt value him at £49.5m but he has a contract until 2024, meaning the Irons are under absolutely no pressure to sell.

Chelsea would likely have to double that figure, at least, and in January, it just isn’t happening.

West Ham would never be able to replace the 21-year-old in the winter window and it would weaken their chances of securing European football, which is something that is within their grasp at this point.

Next summer is a different prospect but, even so, we can’t see “here we go” being uttered in relation to Rice any time soon.

News Now - Sport News