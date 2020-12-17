Rangers told to make move for Premier League wonderkid in January

Rangers finally lost on Wednesday night.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been in immense form throughout the beginning of the 2020/21 season and had gone 27 games unbeaten ahead of their midweek Scottish League Cup semi-final clash with Livingston.

Gerrard’s men took the lead through Connor Goldson but were pegged back by a double from Jamie McGrath, one of which came from the penalty spot.

However, Steven Davis equalised on 88 minutes, seemingly forcing extra time, as he converted after James Tavernier’s free-kick hit the post.

Conor McCarthy had the final say, though, scoring in the second minute of injury time after the ball came loose in the penalty area, sealing a remarkable upset.

It means that St Mirren will play Livingston in one semi-final, while the other will be contested by St Johnstone and Hibernian.

Nevertheless, Rangers are still going great guns in the league and have yet to lose, sitting 13 points clear of second-placed Celtic, though Neil Lennon’s side have two games in hand.

With the January transfer window looming, it could be the time for Rangers to strengthen as they look to get over the line.

And The Times reported earlier this month that Chelsea wonderkid Billy Gilmour could be a target on loan.

Gilmour is a Scotland U21 international at the age of 19 but has struggled for minutes this season and has made just three senior appearances in 2020/21, while playing just eight minutes in the Premier League.

Gilmour came through the academy at Rangers before his move to west London and Kevin Campbell, the former Premier League striker, believes the Gers should be pulling out all the stops to bring him in.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Gilmour would be a huge asset to Rangers, without a shadow of a doubt.

“He is a very impressive footballer. A young man who has been injured and now he is back he needs game time.

“To be able to get regular game time and play for Rangers would be fantastic for him. What a side they would have if they got Billy Gilmour.

“Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister are both good guys, great footballers and they could teach him a thing or two for sure.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this feels a no-brainer.

Rangers lost Gilmour when he was just a kid but he has established himself as a proper senior star.

While he may have struggled for minutes this season, Gilmour already has 14 senior appearances under his belt and has featured for 90 minutes in the Champions League this season.

That should go a long way to showing how highly he is regarded and if Rangers could bring him back, they would be adding a sensational player to their ranks.

Gilmour can only grow and get better, and who better to learn from than Gerrard?

