Man City news: Coaching staff fear reported about player Guardiola loves

When Manchester City were breaking goalscoring records under Pep Guardiola's watch during the 2017/18 campaign, it'd have taken a brave observer to suggest that they'd one day struggle to put the ball in the back of the net .

Indeed, the problems in front of goal this season have been well-documented. Only the 12th highest scorers in the division, the niggling injuries to Sergio Aguero have left them light up front.

Despite Guardiola recently saying he loves Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian isn't looking like the reliable source of goals he may have initially appeared to be when he first moved to the club.

The 23-year-old has scored only twice thus far and, while he may offer much more in the way of pressing, City do need to start scoring goals. If they're going to mount a title challenge or compete in Europe, that seems absolute necessary.

According to The Athletic, the coaching staff behind the scenes at the Etihad fear he will never grow to be as clinical as Aguero (no mean feat, mind) and pointed out the need for the club to buy someone with a killer instinct.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's too simplistic to suggest Jesus should be dropped due to his lack of goals. Clearly an important part of Guardiola's set-up, FBRef note how he is one of the team's most effective pressers, averaging 4.92 successful defensive actions per game, the third-highest in the whole squad.

So, perhaps the idea of a strike partnership could be something worth thinking about long-term. With the likes of Erling Haaland linked with a move, we could start to see the best of Jesus should he be able to create space for a more lethal partner.

Still only 23, the early form he showed when arriving in England (bagging 7 goals in his first 10 league games) did speak to a player capable of scoring with lethal frequency, a big-name signing to help out on that front may improve both Jesus and the team in general.

News Now - Sport News