West Brom latest news: Richard Keys aims another dig at the Baggies

Richard Keys has had quite a lot to say about West Brom of late.

Indeed, writing on his personal blog earlier this week, the former Sky Sports presenter slated the Baggies' ambition after a relatively quiet summer transfer window and urged the club to back Slaven Bilic.

Well, the Croatian lasted just another couple of days in his job despite a battling draw away at Manchester City before being axed.

With media reports from the likes of the talkSPORT emerging prior to the eventual sacking, Keys took to social media to once again have a dig at the situation.

A battling 1-1 draw at Manchester City was described by The Athletic as their defensive display of the season which probably explains as to why Keys felt the need to tweet.

He seemed to criticise the apparent decision to sack the manager prior to the game, suggesting what proved to be his last outing as Baggies boss would make their axing of him 'awkward', such was the improvement at the Etihad.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says..

It does seem like a crazy decision to sack a manager based on the outcome of a game with City, particularly one in which the team have performed well.

Still, that doesn't tell the whole story.

Way back in October, tension was reported between Bilic and West Brom bosses following the sale of Ahmed Hegazi and Steve Madeley of The Athletic has previously talked about the breakdown in relationships behind the scenes at the Hawthorns.

Despite a miserable start to the season, West Brom are far from cut adrift so, if decision makers feel they can still salvage the situation, they simply have to act in the best interests of the club.

Sadly for Bilic, it seems they feel the future is best off without him.

