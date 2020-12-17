Jurgen Klopp has been crowned the winner of 'The Best Men's FIFA Coach of the Year' award.

The Liverpool manager was named as the first coach to ever retain the award during the online gala in Nyon, Swizterland after a fantastic 2020 that saw him lift the Premier League trophy.

Klopp beat his fellow English top-flight coach Marcelo Bielsa to the award, who was a controversial pick for many having spent half of the year managing Leeds United in the Championship.

Klopp or Flick?

However, despite Klopp's incredible achievements at Anfield to end the club's 30-year league title drought, the decision comes as a surprise considering he was competing with Hansi Flick.

The Bayern Munich manager inherited a side that was fresh from losing 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt, only to turn them into treble winners by the time summer 2020 was over.

Not only that, but Bayern happened to be one of the most convincing Champions League winners of all time, obliterating Barcelona 8-2 and scoring seven goals against Chelsea over two legs.

Flick's astonishing 2020

Chuck in a 7-2 win over Tottenham for good measure as well as the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal trophies to replicate the achievement of 2013 - and you have yourself a remarkable year.

Even Klopp himself seems to consider Flick the best manager in the business this year, expressing this surprise earlier in the month when he was named as Coach of the Year by ESPN.

Klopp remarked: "I deserve it more than Hansi Flick? No. What I can say I was not involved in the vote! I won the FIFA award last year pretty sure cause of Champions League.

"I don't believe in these individual awards for coaches really. The moment when someone starts to give awards to coaching staff, like a whole bunch of coaches, in my case we are six, then I will be the first to organise the party.

"As long as I get these things alone I am not very interested to be honest but, anyway, thank you very much for whoever voted for me and sorry Hansi you were probably the right one to get it."

It is worth noting, however, that FIFA have considered events towards the back end of 2019 in their selection process, thus factoring in Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup wins.

But either way, it's hard to stomach that Klopp, for all his class, has received the nod over somebody who achieved footballing history in their first managerial role in more than a decade.

