Following the midweek fixtures, GW14 is already upon us.

The deadline for teams to be sorted by is 11:00AM ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Crystal Palace at 12:30.

FPL managers have a lot to consider this gameweek when selecting their lineups and thinking ahead, as GW18 features a condensed set of fixtures, while GW19 sees double fixtures for various clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

This season has already been quite the rollercoaster ride, and with less than 10 points separating first from 10th, results will continue to become more and more unpredictable.

So, which players will be the difference makers for GW14, and potentially beyond?

Here are the five best FPL captain picks for the upcoming set of fixtures.

5. Sadio Mane vs. Crystal Palace (A) - £11.9m

Despite being overlooked due to Mohamed Salah’s sensational form, Sadio Mane could prove to be a dark horse for FPL managers that select him as captain. He’s only in 8% of FPL teams, and definitely has a point to prove seeing that he is on a seven-game goal drought.

A trip to Selhurst Park could be the perfect opportunity for the Senegalese international to rediscover his form. He has found the net in Liverpool’s last five meetings against Palace and will surely hope to extend that run to six games as Liverpool look to finish 2020 at the top of league.

4. Bruno Fernandes vs. Leeds United (H) - £11.0m

There’s a reason why he’s the most captained FPL player coming into GW14. United’s talisman has also been a talisman for many FPL managers this season. Much like United, his away form is far superior to his home form, but an attacking-minded Leeds side could provide the Portuguese midfielder the perfect opportunity to spearhead United on the offensive.

Leeds have the worst away record defensively, and with the excitement that comes with United’s first clash with their bitter rivals since 2004, Fernandes would be a solid captain ahead of this highly anticipated fixture.

3. Son Heung-min vs. Leicester City (H) - £9.6m

The South Korean international has scored three goals and provided two assists in Tottenham’s last two home games, and will surely be looking to continue paying dividends, not only for his club, but for FPL managers as well. After a disappointing defeat to Liverpool in GW13, Spurs will need to bounce back to maintain their promising title charge, and Son might just be the man to lead the charge.

His deadly partnership with Harry Kane has been one of the biggest talking points this season, and while many will still consider the Englishman as the better choice for captain, Son's recent form very much makes him a viable option too.

2. Mohamed Salah vs. Crystal Palace (A) - £12.3m

Five goals and one assist in Liverpool’s last six away games undoubtedly makes the Egyptian superstar an easy pick for captaincy for the upcoming gameweek. Fun fact, Salah has already scored more away goals this season than he did in the entirety of the last season. With that, he will surely be looking to continue his free-scoring form against The Eagles.

Against Palace, Salah has scored four goals and provided three assists in Liverpool’s last five games against them, and given his consistency and reliability to perform this season, captaining Salah is a no-brainer.

1. Harry Kane vs. Leicester City (H) - £10.9m

Tottenham’s star striker has continued to lead the line once again this season. Kane has not only been contributing with goals, though, but assists too. He’s provided 10 assists this season, a career-high for the England international, and seeing that we’re not even halfway through the season, there’s surely more to come from the two-time Golden Boot winner.

Kane’s form against The Foxes is also noteworthy, as he’s scored five times in his last three starts against them. Coupled with that, his four goals and four assists at home this season show that Kane once again means business as Spurs push for a title charge coming into the new year.

