Arsenal ace defends Arteta, blames players for club's struggles

A team in 15th place secured a point against a top-six side on Wednesday night.

That would normally be a creditable achievement until one realises that the 15th place team is Arsenal, and the top-six side is Southampton.

The Gunners have been in awful form, and have now gone six games without a win in the Premier League.

That is, to put it very bluntly, relegation form.

In fact, the Gunners remain just five points off the 18th-placed Burnley, who actually beat them at the Emirates at the weekend, ahead of Thursday’s fixtures.

Burnley, at the time of writing, have two games in hand on the Gunners.

It has been a disastrous season so far, then, and the pressure is being turned up on Mikel Arteta as the campaign continues.

But goalkeeper Bernd Leno has gone to bat for his manager, insisting that it is the players who need to bear the responsibility of the club’s awful results.

Speaking to Sky Sport Germany, via Sport Witness, he said: “That’s (the manager’s job) not an issue at all. The coach can do the least thing for us being in this situation.

“If you look at how we sometimes walked around on the pitch, then the only fault lies with the players. I have to say that honestly.

“We get red cards, make mistakes, are disorganised. These are things that we have clearly addressed a thousand times. In the end, that’s a lack of focus among the players.

“The coach is not an issue in the dressing room, and there is no criticism of him. We criticise ourselves, and the players know that they are responsible.

“We actually have quality, but suddenly this break came. But nobody can attach it to just one person.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is all very well but Arsenal need to start backing this up.

It is great to come out and say that the Gunners have not been performing and claiming that the players are aware of their own shortcomings.

But it means absolutely nothing if they aren’t willing to put the work in to turn the ship around.

Leno has played in every Premier League game this season and has conceded 16 goals, keeping just three clean sheets.

The best thing to do after talking like he has is to keep a clean sheet and help Arsenal to three points against Everton this weekend, otherwise what was the point?

