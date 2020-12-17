FIFA have unveiled the 2020 edition of the FIFPro World XI at 'The Best' awards on Thursday night.

The virtual gala in Nyon, Switzerland has served as the leading prize-giving ceremony for world football this year with France Football's iconic Ballon d'Or taking a step to the side for 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi lined up for the men's prize, while Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder and Wendie Renard went head-to-heard for the women's award.

FIFA's 'The Best' awards

Meanwhile, Premier League and La Liga favourites Luis Suarez and Son Heung-min locked horns with Giorgian De Arrascaeta in the running for the FIFA Puskas Award.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool had a horse each in the running for the coach and goalkeeping prizes, too, with Hansi Flick and Manuel Neuer rubbing shoulders with Jurgen Klopp and Alisson Becker.

But of all the prizes being dished out by FIFA, it would be pretty hard to refute that the FIFPro World XI was the most fascinating and controversial set of plaques on the agenda.

FIFPro World XI

Besides, it's thoroughly interesting to see who professional players themselves consider to be the standout performers of 2020 - and choosing an entire starting XI always sparks debate.

The 55-man shortlist was named ahead of Thursday's ceremony with 10 goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 15 midfielders and 15 forwards hoping to wrestle their way into a list of teams dating back to 2005.

Stalwarts of the competition like Ronaldo and Messi were in contention for a place, but there were also new kids on the block with Erling Braut Haaland and Alphonso Davies knocking on the door.

However, regardless of what you and I think, it all came down to the votes of the pros themselves and the final XI was revealed to settle the debate once and for all - check out the picks down below:

So, have the FIFA professionals nailed it or made some grave, grave errors?

Three - or four, if we're being incredibly strict - Liverpool players have made the cut with Thiago presumably being chosen for his masterclass with Bayern as opposed to his cameos in England.

But he's joined by his current Reds teammates Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold in what rounds off a incredibly successful year for the reigning Premier League champions.

