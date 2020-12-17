Everton news: Player could finally seal transfer away from Goodison Park in January

Everton's wage bill has been a problem for a while now.

Indeed, it's been something talked about The Athletic back in November and was cited as an issue even by The Times during the summer, with the Liverpool Echo suggesting as far back as 2016 that it was amongst the highest in European football.

Though the squad has undergone something of a change in the intervening four years or so, they now have the likes of James Rodriguez, Allan, Gylfi Sigurdsson and even the on-loan Theo Walcott to pay big money.

So, any suggestion the club could be in line for some help on that front must be taken as good news.

According to The Sun, Yannick Bolasie could finally join Middlesbrough in January after seeing a move collapse in October, potentially freeing up space on the wage bill.

What sort of agreement the parties could reach remains to be seen but surely any money Boro could put in would be most welcome, given the DR Congo international has been completely frozen out by Carlo Ancelotti.

The report says Bolasie has failed to convince the Italian - evident in the fact he's been left out of the 25-man Premier League squad - and it's worth noting he's out of contract in the summer anyway, so even a free transfer would at least shift his wages.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Indicative of some of the ill-fated big-money signings made by Steve Walsh during his time as Everton's Director of Football, the £25m for Bolasie has never really looked like working.

He's only been able to register six goal contributions in 32 games for the Toffees amid injury problems earlier on in his career on Merseyside, before being farmed out on loan.

When speaking about his failed move to Teesside on Twitter a few months ago, the former Crystal Palace man did suggest he was willing to give up a lot in order to facilitate a switch, so seems like a man who just wants to play football again.

Given he reportedly earns around £75k-p/w, it could be quite the relief for Everton.

If the move can finally happen, it'll be good news for everyone.

