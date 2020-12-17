Man Utd want superb La Liga ace with £135m release clause to replace Pogba

Paul Pogba remains a Manchester United player.

The France international seems set for an exit from the club sooner rather than later, after his agent, Mino Raiola confirmed that he is on the search for a new club.

He is, of course, still a world-class operator on his day but the problem comes when one considers that he simply isn't having those days often enough.

It appears that he could move to Juventus, with the Italian club keen on a reunion with the player they sold for £89m back in 2016.

And to that end, United are already drawing up a list of replacements in case the World Cup winner departs either in January or next summer.

Spanish outlet TodoFichajes reports that United are interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

This has been a recurring theme, with United linked with the central midfielder back in September.

At the time, he claimed he was “flattered” by the links, and the new report claims that United are eyeing the Spain international, who could be the subject of a €70m (£62.9m) bid.

Saul has made 309 appearances for Atletico in total, and has a release clause of €150m (£135m) in his contract.

It remains to be seen if United will be forced to pay that, but the £62.9m bid is only likely to be the opening salvo.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Saul is a world-class operator.

In his seven appearances in La Liga, he has averaged 1.1 tackles per game, 0.6 interceptions, 1.5 fouls, 1.4 shots per game, 0.5 key passes, 0.8 dribbles, and a pass completion rate of 88.9%, per WhoScored.

He can move the ball forward brilliantly and is excellent at breaking up play, too.

He is a complete midfielder and could slot in perfectly in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

United should get this done before Pogba is even out of the exit door.

