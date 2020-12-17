Robert Lewandowski has been named the world's best player at FIFA's 'The Best' awards.

The Bayern Munich striker was the worthy recipient of the biggest individual prize in the beautiful game this year with the Ballon d'Or having been shelved for 2020 by France Football.

And Lewandowski defeated some of the greatest footballers of all time to achieve the feat with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi proving the other two candidates for glory.

Ronaldo's 'viral' reaction

All three men attended the online gala in Nyon, Switzerland with Gianni Infantino eventually being on hand to give the trophy to Lewandowski himself.

Interestingly, we got to see the 'reactions' of the two runners-up and the expression of Ronaldo quickly went viral on Twitter as it he seemed to be less than pleased with the decision.

The video call he had joined appeared to show him looking far from engaged, either bordering on an eye roll at one moment or looking at a moment high above him - check some of the reaction:

Footage of the winning moment

Was he frozen? Was he gutted that he didn't win? Was he hacked off that Lewandowski got the nod? Well, you can make your own mind up by checking out the footage down below:

Was Ronaldo annoyed?

It's hard to tell whether Ronaldo is holding that pose because he's completely unmoved by the situation or the technology has let FIFA down at the most crucial of moments.

Either way, screenshots of Ronaldo's reaction spread across social media like wildfire with many fans jumping to the conclusion that the Juventus star was unhappy not to have won.

While that might make Ronaldo sound incredibly vain, it's more to do with his elite mentality, something that can be attested to by near enough everybody to share a dressing room with him.

