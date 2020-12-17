West Brom news: Decision to hire Sam Allardyce explained

The Sam Allardyce klaxon was sounded once again as the veteran firefighter returned to the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion.

Never relegated, the Baggies have turned to the former England manager after a miserable start to the season, in an effort to keep them in the Premier League.

Allardyce's track record cannot be argued with but there's little doubting he does come with a certain style of play and, according to The Athletic, it's something decision makers at the Hawthorns took into account.

They reveal that those behind the scenes at West Brom knew they would receive criticism for turning to him - particularly after an impressive draw with Manchester City in Slaven Bilic's last game - but the positives appear to outweigh the negatives in their minds.

Indeed, there is also said to have been a school of thought believing they were able to beat any other strugglers to the punch and hire a man with a proven record of keeping teams in the league, potentially giving them an advantage.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It does make sense from a West Brom point of view.

While the bottom three did appear to be cut adrift from the rest of the league a few weeks ago, Fulham and Burnley have shown signs of recovery and the Baggies' performance at City did suggest they have a fighting chance.

With the situation still salvageable, the temptation to turn to Allardyce is obvious.

Sections of the fanbase may not be delighted about what they're in for in terms of a spectacle which is certainly understandable but perhaps that can be looked at when the season ends. In the short-term, it'd take a brave person to bet against Allardyce doing what he does best.

Keeping a team in the league.

News Now - Sport News