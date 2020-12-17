Robert Lewandowski took home the biggest male prize at FIFA's 'The Best' awards on Thursday.

The Bayern Munich striker was the hot favourite coming into the virtual ceremony in Nyon, Switzerland and personally received the trophy from FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

It was thoroughly deserved when you consider Lewandowski scored 55 goals from just 47 games last season, bagging the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League titles for good measure.

Lewandowski takes the prize

And his victory certainly didn't come easy because he was facing competition from arguably the greatest two footballers to have ever walked the planet: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Truth be told, 2020 wasn't the year for the Barcelona and Juventus stars when compared to their Polish counterpart, but credit to them for making the cut well beyond their 30th birthdays.

And one thing that's always fascinating to assess in the aftermath of FIFA's major prize-giving is how the serial Ballon D'or winners themselves used their votes.

Ronaldo and Messi in the running

While the destination of the trophy is ultimately decided by a combination of polls featuring journalists, fans and managers, national team captains all get to have their say as well.

And for the convenience of our entertainment, Messi and Ronaldo just happen to possess the armbands for both Portugal and Argentina.

We can already sense you're intrigued and Spanish newspaper AS has reported the full voting data, including the choices from one to three as selected by Messi and Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Messi cast their votes

Messi opted for an order of Neymar (1st), Kylian Mbappe (2nd) and Robert Lewandowski (3rd).

Ronaldo plumped for Robert Lewandowski (1st), Lionel Messi (2nd) and Kylian Mbappe (3rd).

You can check out the voting data including the Argentina and Portugal skippers down below:

Ronaldo and Messi's votes

Insert your conspiracy theories here, but it seems as though Ronaldo rated Messi's 2020 displays a lot more than the other way around, while both of them backed Lewandowski and Mbappe.

It doesn't take a psychologist to discern that Messi has backed his mate in giving Neymar the number one spot, while Ronaldo followed the popular opinion by supporting his Bayern rival.

However, regardless of their enormous profiles, their votes only count as much as some of the national captains you might never have heard of, so their influence is ultimately negligible.

But to be fair to Ronaldo, you can at least credit him for having backed the right man for top spot because I think we can all agree that Lewandowski has been the best of the best in 2020.

News Now - Sport News